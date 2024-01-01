Norwegian kroner to Botswanan pulas today

Convert NOK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
1,231.63 bwp

kr1.000 NOK = P1.232 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.28921.3064
Low1.22661.2266
Average1.24851.2671
Change-4.47%-1.66%
1 NOK to BWP stats

The performance of NOK to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2892 and a 30 day low of 1.2266. This means the 30 day average was 1.2485. The change for NOK to BWP was -4.47.

The performance of NOK to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3064 and a 90 day low of 1.2266. This means the 90 day average was 1.2671. The change for NOK to BWP was -1.66.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Botswanan Pula
1 NOK1.23163 BWP
5 NOK6.15815 BWP
10 NOK12.31630 BWP
20 NOK24.63260 BWP
50 NOK61.58150 BWP
100 NOK123.16300 BWP
250 NOK307.90750 BWP
500 NOK615.81500 BWP
1000 NOK1,231.63000 BWP
2000 NOK2,463.26000 BWP
5000 NOK6,158.15000 BWP
10000 NOK12,316.30000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Norwegian Krone
1 BWP0.81194 NOK
5 BWP4.05967 NOK
10 BWP8.11935 NOK
20 BWP16.23870 NOK
50 BWP40.59675 NOK
100 BWP81.19350 NOK
250 BWP202.98375 NOK
500 BWP405.96750 NOK
1000 BWP811.93500 NOK
2000 BWP1,623.87000 NOK
5000 BWP4,059.67500 NOK
10000 BWP8,119.35000 NOK