Botswanan pulas to Singapore dollars today

Convert BWP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
98.37 sgd

P1.000 BWP = S$0.09837 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09980.1004
Low0.09840.0980
Average0.09930.0994
Change-0.98%-1.21%
View full history

1 BWP to SGD stats

The performance of BWP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0998 and a 30 day low of 0.0984. This means the 30 day average was 0.0993. The change for BWP to SGD was -0.98.

The performance of BWP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1004 and a 90 day low of 0.0980. This means the 90 day average was 0.0994. The change for BWP to SGD was -1.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Singapore Dollar
1 BWP0.09837 SGD
5 BWP0.49186 SGD
10 BWP0.98371 SGD
20 BWP1.96742 SGD
50 BWP4.91856 SGD
100 BWP9.83711 SGD
250 BWP24.59278 SGD
500 BWP49.18555 SGD
1000 BWP98.37110 SGD
2000 BWP196.74220 SGD
5000 BWP491.85550 SGD
10000 BWP983.71100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 SGD10.16560 BWP
5 SGD50.82800 BWP
10 SGD101.65600 BWP
20 SGD203.31200 BWP
50 SGD508.28000 BWP
100 SGD1,016.56000 BWP
250 SGD2,541.40000 BWP
500 SGD5,082.80000 BWP
1000 SGD10,165.60000 BWP
2000 SGD20,331.20000 BWP
5000 SGD50,828.00000 BWP
10000 SGD101,656.00000 BWP