500 Botswanan pulas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BWP to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
283.59 hkd

1.000 BWP = 0.5672 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BWP0.56719 HKD
5 BWP2.83595 HKD
10 BWP5.67189 HKD
20 BWP11.34378 HKD
50 BWP28.35945 HKD
100 BWP56.71890 HKD
250 BWP141.79725 HKD
500 BWP283.59450 HKD
1000 BWP567.18900 HKD
2000 BWP1,134.37800 HKD
5000 BWP2,835.94500 HKD
10000 BWP5,671.89000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Botswanan Pula
100 HKD176.30800 BWP
200 HKD352.61600 BWP
300 HKD528.92400 BWP
500 HKD881.54000 BWP
1000 HKD1,763.08000 BWP
2000 HKD3,526.16000 BWP
2500 HKD4,407.70000 BWP
3000 HKD5,289.24000 BWP
4000 HKD7,052.32000 BWP
5000 HKD8,815.40000 BWP
10000 HKD17,630.80000 BWP
20000 HKD35,261.60000 BWP