20 idr
0.02 bwp

Rp1.000 IDR = P0.0008606 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
IDR to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 IDR to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0008
Change3.37%2.37%
1 IDR to BWP stats

The performance of IDR to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for IDR to BWP was 3.37.

The performance of IDR to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for IDR to BWP was 2.37.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9061.3081.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.72611.4451.6431.4960.8438.612
1 SGD0.76464.1710.69211.1371.0350.5835.96

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Botswanan Pula
1 IDR0.00086 BWP
5 IDR0.00430 BWP
10 IDR0.00861 BWP
20 IDR0.01721 BWP
50 IDR0.04303 BWP
100 IDR0.08606 BWP
250 IDR0.21514 BWP
500 IDR0.43028 BWP
1000 IDR0.86055 BWP
2000 IDR1.72110 BWP
5000 IDR4.30276 BWP
10000 IDR8.60551 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BWP1,162.05000 IDR
5 BWP5,810.25000 IDR
10 BWP11,620.50000 IDR
20 BWP23,241.00000 IDR
50 BWP58,102.50000 IDR
100 BWP116,205.00000 IDR
250 BWP290,512.50000 IDR
500 BWP581,025.00000 IDR
1000 BWP1,162,050.00000 IDR
2000 BWP2,324,100.00000 IDR
5000 BWP5,810,250.00000 IDR
10000 BWP11,620,500.00000 IDR