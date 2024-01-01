20 Brazilian reais to Botswanan pulas

Convert BRL to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 brl
49.20 bwp

R$1.000 BRL = P2.460 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.48272.6525
Low2.35432.3543
Average2.41972.5068
Change-0.92%-6.78%
1 BRL to BWP stats

The performance of BRL to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4827 and a 30 day low of 2.3543. This means the 30 day average was 2.4197. The change for BRL to BWP was -0.92.

The performance of BRL to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6525 and a 90 day low of 2.3543. This means the 90 day average was 2.5068. The change for BRL to BWP was -6.78.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Botswanan Pula
1 BRL2.45977 BWP
5 BRL12.29885 BWP
10 BRL24.59770 BWP
20 BRL49.19540 BWP
50 BRL122.98850 BWP
100 BRL245.97700 BWP
250 BRL614.94250 BWP
500 BRL1,229.88500 BWP
1000 BRL2,459.77000 BWP
2000 BRL4,919.54000 BWP
5000 BRL12,298.85000 BWP
10000 BRL24,597.70000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Brazilian Real
1 BWP0.40654 BRL
5 BWP2.03271 BRL
10 BWP4.06542 BRL
20 BWP8.13084 BRL
50 BWP20.32710 BRL
100 BWP40.65420 BRL
250 BWP101.63550 BRL
500 BWP203.27100 BRL
1000 BWP406.54200 BRL
2000 BWP813.08400 BRL
5000 BWP2,032.71000 BRL
10000 BWP4,065.42000 BRL