Mexican pesos to Brazilian reais today

Convert MXN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
289.83 brl

Mex$1.000 MXN = R$0.2898 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:03
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.60.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47889.7980.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7710.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

How to convert Mexican pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 MXN0,28983 BRL
5 MXN1,44913 BRL
10 MXN2,89825 BRL
20 MXN5,79650 BRL
50 MXN14,49125 BRL
100 MXN28,98250 BRL
250 MXN72,45625 BRL
500 MXN144,91250 BRL
1000 MXN289,82500 BRL
2000 MXN579,65000 BRL
5000 MXN1.449,12500 BRL
10000 MXN2.898,25000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mexican Peso
1 BRL3,45036 MXN
5 BRL17,25180 MXN
10 BRL34,50360 MXN
20 BRL69,00720 MXN
50 BRL172,51800 MXN
100 BRL345,03600 MXN
250 BRL862,59000 MXN
500 BRL1.725,18000 MXN
1000 BRL3.450,36000 MXN
2000 BRL6.900,72000 MXN
5000 BRL17.251,80000 MXN
10000 BRL34.503,60000 MXN