Mexican peso to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Brazilian reais is currently 0,290 today, reflecting a -1.335% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.268% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0,304 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,287 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.949% decrease in value.