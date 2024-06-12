Czech korunas to Brazilian reais today

Convert CZK to BRL at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
2,337.08 brl

Kč1.000 CZK = R$0.2337 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.764.33589.85434.8070.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,376.24.03283.56632.3710.897
1 GBP1.1861.27611,755.415.143106.59241.2911.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brazilian Real
1 CZK0,23371 BRL
5 CZK1,16854 BRL
10 CZK2,33708 BRL
20 CZK4,67416 BRL
50 CZK11,68540 BRL
100 CZK23,37080 BRL
250 CZK58,42700 BRL
500 CZK116,85400 BRL
1000 CZK233,70800 BRL
2000 CZK467,41600 BRL
5000 CZK1.168,54000 BRL
10000 CZK2.337,08000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BRL4,27885 CZK
5 BRL21,39425 CZK
10 BRL42,78850 CZK
20 BRL85,57700 CZK
50 BRL213,94250 CZK
100 BRL427,88500 CZK
250 BRL1.069,71250 CZK
500 BRL2.139,42500 CZK
1000 BRL4.278,85000 CZK
2000 BRL8.557,70000 CZK
5000 BRL21.394,25000 CZK
10000 BRL42.788,50000 CZK