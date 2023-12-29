2000 Czech korunas to Brazilian reais

Convert CZK to BRL at the real exchange rate

2000 czk
435.05 brl

1.00000 CZK = 0.21752 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689651.106892.04921.463741.61990.9332318.7894
1 GBP1.1507911.2737105.931.684471.864181.0739621.6227
1 USD0.90350.785114183.1671.32251.463590.8431516.9763
1 INR0.01086380.009440210.01202410.01590170.01759820.0101380.204123

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brazilian Real
1 CZK0.21752 BRL
5 CZK1.08762 BRL
10 CZK2.17524 BRL
20 CZK4.35048 BRL
50 CZK10.87620 BRL
100 CZK21.75240 BRL
250 CZK54.38100 BRL
500 CZK108.76200 BRL
1000 CZK217.52400 BRL
2000 CZK435.04800 BRL
5000 CZK1087.62000 BRL
10000 CZK2175.24000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BRL4.59719 CZK
5 BRL22.98595 CZK
10 BRL45.97190 CZK
20 BRL91.94380 CZK
50 BRL229.85950 CZK
100 BRL459.71900 CZK
250 BRL1149.29750 CZK
500 BRL2298.59500 CZK
1000 BRL4597.19000 CZK
2000 BRL9194.38000 CZK
5000 BRL22985.95000 CZK
10000 BRL45971.90000 CZK