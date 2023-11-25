2000 Swedish kronor to Mexican pesos

Convert SEK to MXN at the real exchange rate

2,000 sek
3,275.96 mxn

1.00000 SEK = 1.63798 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mexican Peso
1 SEK1.63798 MXN
5 SEK8.18990 MXN
10 SEK16.37980 MXN
20 SEK32.75960 MXN
50 SEK81.89900 MXN
100 SEK163.79800 MXN
250 SEK409.49500 MXN
500 SEK818.99000 MXN
1000 SEK1637.98000 MXN
2000 SEK3275.96000 MXN
5000 SEK8189.90000 MXN
10000 SEK16379.80000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 MXN0.61051 SEK
5 MXN3.05254 SEK
10 MXN6.10507 SEK
20 MXN12.21014 SEK
50 MXN30.52535 SEK
100 MXN61.05070 SEK
250 MXN152.62675 SEK
500 MXN305.25350 SEK
1000 MXN610.50700 SEK
2000 MXN1221.01400 SEK
5000 MXN3052.53500 SEK
10000 MXN6105.07000 SEK