Swedish krona to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Mexican pesos is currently 1.920 today, reflecting a -0.687% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.384% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.950 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.908 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.007% decrease in value.