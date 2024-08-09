2,000 Bulgarian levs to Mexican pesos

Convert BGN to MXN at the real exchange rate

2,000 bgn
21,012.40 mxn

лв1.000 BGN = Mex$10.51 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
BGN to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.943010.9430
Low9.82259.1928
Average10.23259.9113
Change6.35%13.70%
View full history

1 BGN to MXN stats

The performance of BGN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9430 and a 30 day low of 9.8225. This means the 30 day average was 10.2325. The change for BGN to MXN was 6.35.

The performance of BGN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9430 and a 90 day low of 9.1928. This means the 90 day average was 9.9113. The change for BGN to MXN was 13.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.32
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.6611.4450.85620.001
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.995
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.344

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
1 BGN10.50620 MXN
5 BGN52.53100 MXN
10 BGN105.06200 MXN
20 BGN210.12400 MXN
50 BGN525.31000 MXN
100 BGN1,050.62000 MXN
250 BGN2,626.55000 MXN
500 BGN5,253.10000 MXN
1000 BGN10,506.20000 MXN
2000 BGN21,012.40000 MXN
5000 BGN52,531.00000 MXN
10000 BGN105,062.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 MXN0.09518 BGN
5 MXN0.47591 BGN
10 MXN0.95182 BGN
20 MXN1.90364 BGN
50 MXN4.75911 BGN
100 MXN9.51822 BGN
250 MXN23.79555 BGN
500 MXN47.59110 BGN
1000 MXN95.18220 BGN
2000 MXN190.36440 BGN
5000 MXN475.91100 BGN
10000 MXN951.82200 BGN