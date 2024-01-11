중국 위안화 → 멕시코 페소

실제 환율로 CNY → MXN 변환

1000 cny
2367.80 mxn

1.00000 CNY = 2.36780 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 멕시코 페소
1 CNY2.36780 MXN
5 CNY11.83900 MXN
10 CNY23.67800 MXN
20 CNY47.35600 MXN
50 CNY118.39000 MXN
100 CNY236.78000 MXN
250 CNY591.95000 MXN
500 CNY1183.90000 MXN
1000 CNY2367.80000 MXN
2000 CNY4735.60000 MXN
5000 CNY11839.00000 MXN
10000 CNY23678.00000 MXN
환율 멕시코 페소 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.42233 CNY
5 MXN2.11166 CNY
10 MXN4.22333 CNY
20 MXN8.44666 CNY
50 MXN21.11665 CNY
100 MXN42.23330 CNY
250 MXN105.58325 CNY
500 MXN211.16650 CNY
1000 MXN422.33300 CNY
2000 MXN844.66600 CNY
5000 MXN2111.66500 CNY
10000 MXN4223.33000 CNY