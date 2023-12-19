30000 Japanese yen to Brazilian reais

Convert JPY to BRL at the real exchange rate

30,000 jpy
1,013.74 brl

1.00000 JPY = 0.03379 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.785330.91141.479291.334450.861657.11851.32875
1 GBP1.2733511.160561.883651.699221.097229.064341.69196
1 EUR1.09720.86165511.623081.464160.9454257.810421.4579
1 AUD0.6760.5308830.61611410.9020880.5824754.812110.898235

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brazilian Real
100 JPY3.37913 BRL
1000 JPY33.79130 BRL
1500 JPY50.68695 BRL
2000 JPY67.58260 BRL
3000 JPY101.37390 BRL
5000 JPY168.95650 BRL
5400 JPY182.47302 BRL
10000 JPY337.91300 BRL
15000 JPY506.86950 BRL
20000 JPY675.82600 BRL
25000 JPY844.78250 BRL
30000 JPY1013.73900 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
1 BRL29.59340 JPY
5 BRL147.96700 JPY
10 BRL295.93400 JPY
20 BRL591.86800 JPY
50 BRL1479.67000 JPY
100 BRL2959.34000 JPY
250 BRL7398.35000 JPY
500 BRL14796.70000 JPY
1000 BRL29593.40000 JPY
2000 BRL59186.80000 JPY
5000 BRL147967.00000 JPY
10000 BRL295934.00000 JPY