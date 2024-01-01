500 Indonesian rupiahs to Swedish kronor

Convert IDR to SEK at the real exchange rate

500 idr
0.33 sek

Rp1.000 IDR = kr0.0006649 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
IDR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SEK
1 IDR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0006
Average0.00070.0007
Change1.67%4.19%
1 IDR to SEK stats

The performance of IDR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for IDR to SEK was 1.67.

The performance of IDR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for IDR to SEK was 4.19.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Swedish kronor

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swedish Krona
1 IDR0.00066 SEK
5 IDR0.00332 SEK
10 IDR0.00665 SEK
20 IDR0.01330 SEK
50 IDR0.03324 SEK
100 IDR0.06649 SEK
250 IDR0.16621 SEK
500 IDR0.33243 SEK
1000 IDR0.66485 SEK
2000 IDR1.32970 SEK
5000 IDR3.32425 SEK
10000 IDR6.64850 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SEK1,504.10000 IDR
5 SEK7,520.50000 IDR
10 SEK15,041.00000 IDR
20 SEK30,082.00000 IDR
50 SEK75,205.00000 IDR
100 SEK150,410.00000 IDR
250 SEK376,025.00000 IDR
500 SEK752,050.00000 IDR
1000 SEK1,504,100.00000 IDR
2000 SEK3,008,200.00000 IDR
5000 SEK7,520,500.00000 IDR
10000 SEK15,041,000.00000 IDR