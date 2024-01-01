20 Indonesian rupiahs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert IDR to HKD at the real exchange rate

20 idr
0.01 hkd

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.0005023 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 IDR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change4.26%4.74%
View full history

1 IDR to HKD stats

The performance of IDR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to HKD was 4.26.

The performance of IDR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to HKD was 4.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9610.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.65911.4441.6431.4950.8438.607
1 SGD0.76464.1530.69211.1371.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Hong Kong Dollar
1 IDR0.00050 HKD
5 IDR0.00251 HKD
10 IDR0.00502 HKD
20 IDR0.01005 HKD
50 IDR0.02512 HKD
100 IDR0.05023 HKD
250 IDR0.12558 HKD
500 IDR0.25117 HKD
1000 IDR0.50233 HKD
2000 IDR1.00466 HKD
5000 IDR2.51166 HKD
10000 IDR5.02332 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
100 HKD199,072.00000 IDR
200 HKD398,144.00000 IDR
300 HKD597,216.00000 IDR
500 HKD995,360.00000 IDR
1000 HKD1,990,720.00000 IDR
2000 HKD3,981,440.00000 IDR
2500 HKD4,976,800.00000 IDR
3000 HKD5,972,160.00000 IDR
4000 HKD7,962,880.00000 IDR
5000 HKD9,953,600.00000 IDR
10000 HKD19,907,200.00000 IDR
20000 HKD39,814,400.00000 IDR