Hong Kong dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 1,991.480 today, reflecting a -0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.400% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 1,998.230 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1,973.680 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.