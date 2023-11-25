1 Singapore dollar to Philippine pesos

Convert SGD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
41.43 php

1.00000 SGD = 41.43140 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SGD41.43140 PHP
5 SGD207.15700 PHP
10 SGD414.31400 PHP
20 SGD828.62800 PHP
50 SGD2071.57000 PHP
100 SGD4143.14000 PHP
250 SGD10357.85000 PHP
500 SGD20715.70000 PHP
1000 SGD41431.40000 PHP
2000 SGD82862.80000 PHP
5000 SGD207157.00000 PHP
10000 SGD414314.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 PHP0.02414 SGD
5 PHP0.12068 SGD
10 PHP0.24136 SGD
20 PHP0.48273 SGD
50 PHP1.20681 SGD
100 PHP2.41363 SGD
250 PHP6.03407 SGD
500 PHP12.06815 SGD
1000 PHP24.13630 SGD
2000 PHP48.27260 SGD
5000 PHP120.68150 SGD
10000 PHP241.36300 SGD