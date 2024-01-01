1 Singapore dollar to Philippine pesos

Convert SGD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
41.95 php

1.00000 SGD = 41.95230 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.81791.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.8961.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.17971.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01089110.009443220.012022210.0159210.01764850.01011540.204041

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SGD41.95230 PHP
5 SGD209.76150 PHP
10 SGD419.52300 PHP
20 SGD839.04600 PHP
50 SGD2097.61500 PHP
100 SGD4195.23000 PHP
250 SGD10488.07500 PHP
500 SGD20976.15000 PHP
1000 SGD41952.30000 PHP
2000 SGD83904.60000 PHP
5000 SGD209761.50000 PHP
10000 SGD419523.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 PHP0.02384 SGD
5 PHP0.11918 SGD
10 PHP0.23837 SGD
20 PHP0.47673 SGD
50 PHP1.19183 SGD
100 PHP2.38366 SGD
250 PHP5.95915 SGD
500 PHP11.91830 SGD
1000 PHP23.83660 SGD
2000 PHP47.67320 SGD
5000 PHP119.18300 SGD
10000 PHP238.36600 SGD