Bangladeshi taka to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Philippine pesos is currently 0.488 today, reflecting a -0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -1.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.494 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.487 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.458% increase in value.