Bangladeshi taka to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Australian dollars is currently 0.013 today, reflecting a 0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.741% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.013 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.013 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.137% increase in value.