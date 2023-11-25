5 Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

Convert SEK to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 sek
52.77 bdt

1.00000 SEK = 10.55300 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK10.55300 BDT
5 SEK52.76500 BDT
10 SEK105.53000 BDT
20 SEK211.06000 BDT
50 SEK527.65000 BDT
100 SEK1055.30000 BDT
250 SEK2638.25000 BDT
500 SEK5276.50000 BDT
1000 SEK10553.00000 BDT
2000 SEK21106.00000 BDT
5000 SEK52765.00000 BDT
10000 SEK105530.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.09476 SEK
5 BDT0.47380 SEK
10 BDT0.94760 SEK
20 BDT1.89520 SEK
50 BDT4.73801 SEK
100 BDT9.47601 SEK
250 BDT23.69002 SEK
500 BDT47.38005 SEK
1000 BDT94.76010 SEK
2000 BDT189.52020 SEK
5000 BDT473.80050 SEK
10000 BDT947.60100 SEK