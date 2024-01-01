Swedish kronor to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert SEK to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
327,997 mnt

kr1.000 SEK = ₮328.0 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
SEK to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MNT
1 SEK to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High333.2270333.2270
Low319.1060312.0010
Average326.2861321.8263
Change2.80%0.93%
1 SEK to MNT stats

The performance of SEK to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 333.2270 and a 30 day low of 319.1060. This means the 30 day average was 326.2861. The change for SEK to MNT was 2.80.

The performance of SEK to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 333.2270 and a 90 day low of 312.0010. This means the 90 day average was 321.8263. The change for SEK to MNT was 0.93.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SEK327.99700 MNT
5 SEK1,639.98500 MNT
10 SEK3,279.97000 MNT
20 SEK6,559.94000 MNT
50 SEK16,399.85000 MNT
100 SEK32,799.70000 MNT
250 SEK81,999.25000 MNT
500 SEK163,998.50000 MNT
1000 SEK327,997.00000 MNT
2000 SEK655,994.00000 MNT
5000 SEK1,639,985.00000 MNT
10000 SEK3,279,970.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swedish Krona
1 MNT0.00305 SEK
5 MNT0.01524 SEK
10 MNT0.03049 SEK
20 MNT0.06098 SEK
50 MNT0.15244 SEK
100 MNT0.30488 SEK
250 MNT0.76220 SEK
500 MNT1.52441 SEK
1000 MNT3.04881 SEK
2000 MNT6.09762 SEK
5000 MNT15.24405 SEK
10000 MNT30.48810 SEK