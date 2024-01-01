Hungarian forints to Mongolian tugriks today

10,000 huf
93,347.80 mnt

1.000 HUF = 9.335 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7191.4731.6590.96818.203
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2011.7251.9431.13321.309
1 USD0.9160.783183.1031.351.520.88616.675
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mongolian Tugrik
2000 HUF18,669.56000 MNT
5000 HUF46,673.90000 MNT
10000 HUF93,347.80000 MNT
15000 HUF140,021.70000 MNT
20000 HUF186,695.60000 MNT
30000 HUF280,043.40000 MNT
40000 HUF373,391.20000 MNT
50000 HUF466,739.00000 MNT
60000 HUF560,086.80000 MNT
100000 HUF933,478.00000 MNT
150000 HUF1,400,217.00000 MNT
200000 HUF1,866,956.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Hungarian Forint
1 MNT0.10713 HUF
5 MNT0.53563 HUF
10 MNT1.07126 HUF
20 MNT2.14252 HUF
50 MNT5.35630 HUF
100 MNT10.71260 HUF
250 MNT26.78150 HUF
500 MNT53.56300 HUF
1000 MNT107.12600 HUF
2000 MNT214.25200 HUF
5000 MNT535.63000 HUF
10000 MNT1,071.26000 HUF