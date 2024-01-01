Chinese yuan rmb to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert CNY to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
468,725 mnt

1.000 CNY = 468.7 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.2031.4731.6630.96618.266
1 GBP1.1711.268105.5521.7241.9471.1321.375
1 USD0.9230.788183.2131.3591.5350.89116.851
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CNY468.72500 MNT
5 CNY2,343.62500 MNT
10 CNY4,687.25000 MNT
20 CNY9,374.50000 MNT
50 CNY23,436.25000 MNT
100 CNY46,872.50000 MNT
250 CNY117,181.25000 MNT
500 CNY234,362.50000 MNT
1000 CNY468,725.00000 MNT
2000 CNY937,450.00000 MNT
5000 CNY2,343,625.00000 MNT
10000 CNY4,687,250.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MNT0.00213 CNY
5 MNT0.01067 CNY
10 MNT0.02133 CNY
20 MNT0.04267 CNY
50 MNT0.10667 CNY
100 MNT0.21334 CNY
250 MNT0.53336 CNY
500 MNT1.06673 CNY
1000 MNT2.13345 CNY
2000 MNT4.26690 CNY
5000 MNT10.66725 CNY
10000 MNT21.33450 CNY