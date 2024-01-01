Chinese yuan rmb to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert CNY to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
471,503 mnt

¥1.000 CNY = ₮471.5 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
CNY to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High471.5030471.5030
Low464.3150464.3150
Average465.9452466.1571
Change1.45%1.14%
1 CNY to MNT stats

The performance of CNY to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 471.5030 and a 30 day low of 464.3150. This means the 30 day average was 465.9452. The change for CNY to MNT was 1.45.

The performance of CNY to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 471.5030 and a 90 day low of 464.3150. This means the 90 day average was 466.1571. The change for CNY to MNT was 1.14.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CNY471.50300 MNT
5 CNY2,357.51500 MNT
10 CNY4,715.03000 MNT
20 CNY9,430.06000 MNT
50 CNY23,575.15000 MNT
100 CNY47,150.30000 MNT
250 CNY117,875.75000 MNT
500 CNY235,751.50000 MNT
1000 CNY471,503.00000 MNT
2000 CNY943,006.00000 MNT
5000 CNY2,357,515.00000 MNT
10000 CNY4,715,030.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MNT0.00212 CNY
5 MNT0.01060 CNY
10 MNT0.02121 CNY
20 MNT0.04242 CNY
50 MNT0.10604 CNY
100 MNT0.21209 CNY
250 MNT0.53022 CNY
500 MNT1.06044 CNY
1000 MNT2.12088 CNY
2000 MNT4.24176 CNY
5000 MNT10.60440 CNY
10000 MNT21.20880 CNY