1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MNT to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 mnt
2.10 cny

1.00000 MNT = 0.00210 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
MNT to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MNT0.00210 CNY
5 MNT0.01052 CNY
10 MNT0.02104 CNY
20 MNT0.04209 CNY
50 MNT0.10522 CNY
100 MNT0.21045 CNY
250 MNT0.52612 CNY
500 MNT1.05224 CNY
1000 MNT2.10448 CNY
2000 MNT4.20896 CNY
5000 MNT10.52240 CNY
10000 MNT21.04480 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CNY475.17600 MNT
5 CNY2375.88000 MNT
10 CNY4751.76000 MNT
20 CNY9503.52000 MNT
50 CNY23758.80000 MNT
100 CNY47517.60000 MNT
250 CNY118794.00000 MNT
500 CNY237588.00000 MNT
1000 CNY475176.00000 MNT
2000 CNY950352.00000 MNT
5000 CNY2375880.00000 MNT
10000 CNY4751760.00000 MNT