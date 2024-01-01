1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Mongolian tugriks

Convert CNY to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
472,642 mnt

1.00000 CNY = 472.64200 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CNY472.64200 MNT
5 CNY2363.21000 MNT
10 CNY4726.42000 MNT
20 CNY9452.84000 MNT
50 CNY23632.10000 MNT
100 CNY47264.20000 MNT
250 CNY118160.50000 MNT
500 CNY236321.00000 MNT
1000 CNY472642.00000 MNT
2000 CNY945284.00000 MNT
5000 CNY2363210.00000 MNT
10000 CNY4726420.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MNT0.00212 CNY
5 MNT0.01058 CNY
10 MNT0.02116 CNY
20 MNT0.04232 CNY
50 MNT0.10579 CNY
100 MNT0.21158 CNY
250 MNT0.52894 CNY
500 MNT1.05788 CNY
1000 MNT2.11576 CNY
2000 MNT4.23152 CNY
5000 MNT10.57880 CNY
10000 MNT21.15760 CNY