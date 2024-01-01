Norwegian kroner to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert NOK to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
308,717 mnt

kr1.000 NOK = ₮308.7 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High320.5070323.1030
Low306.2570306.2570
Average312.0389315.4534
Change-3.68%-1.15%
1 NOK to MNT stats

The performance of NOK to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 320.5070 and a 30 day low of 306.2570. This means the 30 day average was 312.0389. The change for NOK to MNT was -3.68.

The performance of NOK to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 323.1030 and a 90 day low of 306.2570. This means the 90 day average was 315.4534. The change for NOK to MNT was -1.15.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NOK308.71700 MNT
5 NOK1,543.58500 MNT
10 NOK3,087.17000 MNT
20 NOK6,174.34000 MNT
50 NOK15,435.85000 MNT
100 NOK30,871.70000 MNT
250 NOK77,179.25000 MNT
500 NOK154,358.50000 MNT
1000 NOK308,717.00000 MNT
2000 NOK617,434.00000 MNT
5000 NOK1,543,585.00000 MNT
10000 NOK3,087,170.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Norwegian Krone
1 MNT0.00324 NOK
5 MNT0.01620 NOK
10 MNT0.03239 NOK
20 MNT0.06478 NOK
50 MNT0.16196 NOK
100 MNT0.32392 NOK
250 MNT0.80980 NOK
500 MNT1.61961 NOK
1000 MNT3.23921 NOK
2000 MNT6.47842 NOK
5000 MNT16.19605 NOK
10000 MNT32.39210 NOK