Turkish liras to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert TRY to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
101,763 mnt

TL1.000 TRY = ₮101.8 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High103.5700105.0070
Low101.7530101.7530
Average102.5179103.5782
Change-1.74%-2.96%
1 TRY to MNT stats

The performance of TRY to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 103.5700 and a 30 day low of 101.7530. This means the 30 day average was 102.5179. The change for TRY to MNT was -1.74.

The performance of TRY to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.0070 and a 90 day low of 101.7530. This means the 90 day average was 103.5782. The change for TRY to MNT was -2.96.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TRY101.76300 MNT
5 TRY508.81500 MNT
10 TRY1,017.63000 MNT
20 TRY2,035.26000 MNT
50 TRY5,088.15000 MNT
100 TRY10,176.30000 MNT
250 TRY25,440.75000 MNT
500 TRY50,881.50000 MNT
1000 TRY101,763.00000 MNT
2000 TRY203,526.00000 MNT
5000 TRY508,815.00000 MNT
10000 TRY1,017,630.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Turkish Lira
1 MNT0.00983 TRY
5 MNT0.04913 TRY
10 MNT0.09827 TRY
20 MNT0.19653 TRY
50 MNT0.49134 TRY
100 MNT0.98267 TRY
250 MNT2.45669 TRY
500 MNT4.91337 TRY
1000 MNT9.82674 TRY
2000 MNT19.65348 TRY
5000 MNT49.13370 TRY
10000 MNT98.26740 TRY