Malaysian ringgits to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert MYR to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
752,542 mnt

RM1.000 MYR = ₮752.5 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High752.5420752.5420
Low717.7770711.8240
Average726.1076720.2021
Change4.84%5.46%
1 MYR to MNT stats

The performance of MYR to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 752.5420 and a 30 day low of 717.7770. This means the 30 day average was 726.1076. The change for MYR to MNT was 4.84.

The performance of MYR to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 752.5420 and a 90 day low of 711.8240. This means the 90 day average was 720.2021. The change for MYR to MNT was 5.46.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MYR752.54200 MNT
5 MYR3,762.71000 MNT
10 MYR7,525.42000 MNT
20 MYR15,050.84000 MNT
50 MYR37,627.10000 MNT
100 MYR75,254.20000 MNT
250 MYR188,135.50000 MNT
500 MYR376,271.00000 MNT
1000 MYR752,542.00000 MNT
2000 MYR1,505,084.00000 MNT
5000 MYR3,762,710.00000 MNT
10000 MYR7,525,420.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MNT0.00133 MYR
5 MNT0.00664 MYR
10 MNT0.01329 MYR
20 MNT0.02658 MYR
50 MNT0.06644 MYR
100 MNT0.13288 MYR
250 MNT0.33221 MYR
500 MNT0.66442 MYR
1000 MNT1.32883 MYR
2000 MNT2.65766 MYR
5000 MNT6.64415 MYR
10000 MNT13.28830 MYR