Swedish kronor to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert SEK to MNT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₮310.3 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
SEK to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 SEK to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High321.9220335.8910
Low310.2940310.2940
Average316.0791324.7338
Change-3.60%-6.54%
1 SEK to MNT stats

The performance of SEK to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 321.9220 and a 30 day low of 310.2940. This means the 30 day average was 316.0791. The change for SEK to MNT was -3.60.

The performance of SEK to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 335.8910 and a 90 day low of 310.2940. This means the 90 day average was 324.7338. The change for SEK to MNT was -6.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SEK310.31700 MNT
5 SEK1,551.58500 MNT
10 SEK3,103.17000 MNT
20 SEK6,206.34000 MNT
50 SEK15,515.85000 MNT
100 SEK31,031.70000 MNT
250 SEK77,579.25000 MNT
500 SEK155,158.50000 MNT
1000 SEK310,317.00000 MNT
2000 SEK620,634.00000 MNT
5000 SEK1,551,585.00000 MNT
10000 SEK3,103,170.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swedish Krona
1 MNT0.00322 SEK
5 MNT0.01611 SEK
10 MNT0.03223 SEK
20 MNT0.06445 SEK
50 MNT0.16113 SEK
100 MNT0.32225 SEK
250 MNT0.80563 SEK
500 MNT1.61126 SEK
1000 MNT3.22252 SEK
2000 MNT6.44504 SEK
5000 MNT16.11260 SEK
10000 MNT32.22520 SEK