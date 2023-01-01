10 Mongolian tugriks to Swedish kronor

10 mnt
0.03 sek

1.00000 MNT = 0.00320 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15 UTC
MNT to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046787.10821.435031.659580.964318.9097
1GBP1.154211.2081100.541.656311.915491.11321.8255
1USD0.95540.827746183.22171.3711.585540.921318.066
1INR0.011480.009946280.012016110.01647410.0190520.01107040.217083

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swedish Krona
1 MNT0.00320 SEK
5 MNT0.01598 SEK
10 MNT0.03196 SEK
20 MNT0.06391 SEK
50 MNT0.15978 SEK
100 MNT0.31956 SEK
250 MNT0.79891 SEK
500 MNT1.59781 SEK
1000 MNT3.19562 SEK
2000 MNT6.39124 SEK
5000 MNT15.97810 SEK
10000 MNT31.95620 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SEK312.92800 MNT
5 SEK1564.64000 MNT
10 SEK3129.28000 MNT
20 SEK6258.56000 MNT
50 SEK15646.40000 MNT
100 SEK31292.80000 MNT
250 SEK78232.00000 MNT
500 SEK156464.00000 MNT
1000 SEK312928.00000 MNT
2000 SEK625856.00000 MNT
5000 SEK1564640.00000 MNT
10000 SEK3129280.00000 MNT