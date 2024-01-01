Mongolian tugriks to Indian rupees today

Convert MNT to INR at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ₹0.02471 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:52
MNT to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

INR
1 MNT to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02480.0248
Low0.02470.0247
Average0.02470.0248
Change-0.22%-0.32%
1 MNT to INR stats

The performance of MNT to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0248 and a 30 day low of 0.0247. This means the 30 day average was 0.0247. The change for MNT to INR was -0.22.

The performance of MNT to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0248 and a 90 day low of 0.0247. This means the 90 day average was 0.0248. The change for MNT to INR was -0.32.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Indian Rupee
1 MNT0.02471 INR
5 MNT0.12356 INR
10 MNT0.24713 INR
20 MNT0.49425 INR
50 MNT1.23564 INR
100 MNT2.47127 INR
250 MNT6.17818 INR
500 MNT12.35635 INR
1000 MNT24.71270 INR
2000 MNT49.42540 INR
5000 MNT123.56350 INR
10000 MNT247.12700 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 INR40.46500 MNT
5 INR202.32500 MNT
10 INR404.65000 MNT
20 INR809.30000 MNT
50 INR2,023.25000 MNT
100 INR4,046.50000 MNT
250 INR10,116.25000 MNT
300 INR12,139.50000 MNT
500 INR20,232.50000 MNT
600 INR24,279.00000 MNT
1000 INR40,465.00000 MNT
2000 INR80,930.00000 MNT
5000 INR202,325.00000 MNT
10000 INR404,650.00000 MNT
25000 INR1,011,625.00000 MNT
50000 INR2,023,250.00000 MNT
100000 INR4,046,500.00000 MNT
1000000 INR40,465,000.00000 MNT
1000000000 INR40,465,000,000.00000 MNT