5 Mongolian tugriks to Indian rupees

Convert MNT to INR at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.12 inr

1.00000 MNT = 0.02399 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41 UTC
MNT to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.0465587.10061.434981.66080.963918.8709
1GBP1.154211.2079100.5291.656211.916851.1125321.7802
1USD0.955550.827883183.22641.371151.586920.9210518.0315
1INR0.0114810.009947360.012015410.01647490.01906760.01106680.216656

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Indian Rupee
1 MNT0.02399 INR
5 MNT0.11994 INR
10 MNT0.23988 INR
20 MNT0.47976 INR
50 MNT1.19940 INR
100 MNT2.39880 INR
250 MNT5.99700 INR
500 MNT11.99400 INR
1000 MNT23.98800 INR
2000 MNT47.97600 INR
5000 MNT119.94000 INR
10000 MNT239.88000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 INR41.68750 MNT
5 INR208.43750 MNT
10 INR416.87500 MNT
20 INR833.75000 MNT
50 INR2084.37500 MNT
100 INR4168.75000 MNT
250 INR10421.87500 MNT
500 INR20843.75000 MNT
1000 INR41687.50000 MNT
2000 INR83375.00000 MNT
5000 INR208437.50000 MNT
10000 INR416875.00000 MNT