Mongolian tugriks to Canadian dollars today

Convert MNT to CAD at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = C$0.0004090 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:51
MNT to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 MNT to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change0.50%2.36%
1 MNT to CAD stats

The performance of MNT to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for MNT to CAD was 0.50.

The performance of MNT to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for MNT to CAD was 2.36.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Canadian Dollar
1 MNT0.00041 CAD
5 MNT0.00205 CAD
10 MNT0.00409 CAD
20 MNT0.00818 CAD
50 MNT0.02045 CAD
100 MNT0.04090 CAD
250 MNT0.10226 CAD
500 MNT0.20452 CAD
1000 MNT0.40903 CAD
2000 MNT0.81806 CAD
5000 MNT2.04516 CAD
10000 MNT4.09032 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CAD2,444.79000 MNT
5 CAD12,223.95000 MNT
10 CAD24,447.90000 MNT
20 CAD48,895.80000 MNT
50 CAD122,239.50000 MNT
100 CAD244,479.00000 MNT
250 CAD611,197.50000 MNT
500 CAD1,222,395.00000 MNT
1000 CAD2,444,790.00000 MNT
2000 CAD4,889,580.00000 MNT
5000 CAD12,223,950.00000 MNT
10000 CAD24,447,900.00000 MNT