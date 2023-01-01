250 Mongolian tugriks to Malaysian ringgits
Convert MNT to MYR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Malaysian ringgits
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mongolian Tugrik
|1 MYR
|734.51900 MNT
|5 MYR
|3672.59500 MNT
|10 MYR
|7345.19000 MNT
|20 MYR
|14690.38000 MNT
|50 MYR
|36725.95000 MNT
|100 MYR
|73451.90000 MNT
|250 MYR
|183629.75000 MNT
|500 MYR
|367259.50000 MNT
|1000 MYR
|734519.00000 MNT
|2000 MYR
|1469038.00000 MNT
|5000 MYR
|3672595.00000 MNT
|10000 MYR
|7345190.00000 MNT