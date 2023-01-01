20 Mongolian tugriks to Turkish liras

Convert MNT to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 mnt
0.16 try

1.00000 MNT = 0.00793 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21 UTC
MNT to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Turkish Lira
1 MNT0.00793 TRY
5 MNT0.03967 TRY
10 MNT0.07934 TRY
20 MNT0.15868 TRY
50 MNT0.39670 TRY
100 MNT0.79339 TRY
250 MNT1.98349 TRY
500 MNT3.96697 TRY
1000 MNT7.93394 TRY
2000 MNT15.86788 TRY
5000 MNT39.66970 TRY
10000 MNT79.33940 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TRY126.04100 MNT
5 TRY630.20500 MNT
10 TRY1260.41000 MNT
20 TRY2520.82000 MNT
50 TRY6302.05000 MNT
100 TRY12604.10000 MNT
250 TRY31510.25000 MNT
500 TRY63020.50000 MNT
1000 TRY126041.00000 MNT
2000 TRY252082.00000 MNT
5000 TRY630205.00000 MNT
10000 TRY1260410.00000 MNT