5000 Mongolian tugriks to Norwegian kroner

Convert MNT to NOK at the real exchange rate

5000 mnt
15.80 nok

1.00000 MNT = 0.00316 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MNT to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.046887.11651.435111.660660.9639518.911
1GBP1.1534711.20745100.4861.655351.915521.1118921.8132
1USD0.95530.828192183.22171.370951.586420.9208518.0655
1INR0.01147890.009951630.012016110.01647350.01906260.0110650.217077

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Norwegian Krone
1 MNT0.00316 NOK
5 MNT0.01580 NOK
10 MNT0.03160 NOK
20 MNT0.06321 NOK
50 MNT0.15801 NOK
100 MNT0.31603 NOK
250 MNT0.79007 NOK
500 MNT1.58014 NOK
1000 MNT3.16028 NOK
2000 MNT6.32056 NOK
5000 MNT15.80140 NOK
10000 MNT31.60280 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NOK316.42700 MNT
5 NOK1582.13500 MNT
10 NOK3164.27000 MNT
20 NOK6328.54000 MNT
50 NOK15821.35000 MNT
100 NOK31642.70000 MNT
250 NOK79106.75000 MNT
500 NOK158213.50000 MNT
1000 NOK316427.00000 MNT
2000 NOK632854.00000 MNT
5000 NOK1582135.00000 MNT
10000 NOK3164270.00000 MNT