Indonesian rupiahs to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert IDR to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
214,763 mnt

1.000 IDR = 0.2148 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mongolian Tugrik
1 IDR0.21476 MNT
5 IDR1.07382 MNT
10 IDR2.14763 MNT
20 IDR4.29526 MNT
50 IDR10.73815 MNT
100 IDR21.47630 MNT
250 IDR53.69075 MNT
500 IDR107.38150 MNT
1000 IDR214.76300 MNT
2000 IDR429.52600 MNT
5000 IDR1,073.81500 MNT
10000 IDR2,147.63000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MNT4.65630 IDR
5 MNT23.28150 IDR
10 MNT46.56300 IDR
20 MNT93.12600 IDR
50 MNT232.81500 IDR
100 MNT465.63000 IDR
250 MNT1,164.07500 IDR
500 MNT2,328.15000 IDR
1000 MNT4,656.30000 IDR
2000 MNT9,312.60000 IDR
5000 MNT23,281.50000 IDR
10000 MNT46,563.00000 IDR