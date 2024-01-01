10 Indonesian rupiahs to Mongolian tugriks

Convert IDR to MNT at the real exchange rate

10 idr
2.18 mnt

Rp1.000 IDR = ₮0.2177 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MNT
1 IDR to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21930.2193
Low0.20870.2056
Average0.21560.2103
Change4.32%4.98%
View full history

1 IDR to MNT stats

The performance of IDR to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2193 and a 30 day low of 0.2087. This means the 30 day average was 0.2156. The change for IDR to MNT was 4.32.

The performance of IDR to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2193 and a 90 day low of 0.2056. This means the 90 day average was 0.2103. The change for IDR to MNT was 4.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9680.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.6511.4441.6431.4950.8438.605
1 SGD0.76464.1560.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mongolian Tugrik
1 IDR0.21769 MNT
5 IDR1.08846 MNT
10 IDR2.17691 MNT
20 IDR4.35382 MNT
50 IDR10.88455 MNT
100 IDR21.76910 MNT
250 IDR54.42275 MNT
500 IDR108.84550 MNT
1000 IDR217.69100 MNT
2000 IDR435.38200 MNT
5000 IDR1,088.45500 MNT
10000 IDR2,176.91000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MNT4.59367 IDR
5 MNT22.96835 IDR
10 MNT45.93670 IDR
20 MNT91.87340 IDR
50 MNT229.68350 IDR
100 MNT459.36700 IDR
250 MNT1,148.41750 IDR
500 MNT2,296.83500 IDR
1000 MNT4,593.67000 IDR
2000 MNT9,187.34000 IDR
5000 MNT22,968.35000 IDR
10000 MNT45,936.70000 IDR