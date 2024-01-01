Swedish kronor to Surinamese dollars today

Convert SEK to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
2,811.38 srd

kr1.000 SEK = $2.811 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
SEK to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SRD
1 SEK to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.84743.0650
Low2.72732.6819
Average2.79162.8473
Change3.09%-8.16%
1 SEK to SRD stats

The performance of SEK to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8474 and a 30 day low of 2.7273. This means the 30 day average was 2.7916. The change for SEK to SRD was 3.09.

The performance of SEK to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0650 and a 90 day low of 2.6819. This means the 90 day average was 2.8473. The change for SEK to SRD was -8.16.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9531.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8437.4611.80792.731.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85414.014110.0661.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.430.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Surinamese Dollar
1 SEK2.81138 SRD
5 SEK14.05690 SRD
10 SEK28.11380 SRD
20 SEK56.22760 SRD
50 SEK140.56900 SRD
100 SEK281.13800 SRD
250 SEK702.84500 SRD
500 SEK1,405.69000 SRD
1000 SEK2,811.38000 SRD
2000 SEK5,622.76000 SRD
5000 SEK14,056.90000 SRD
10000 SEK28,113.80000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SRD0.35570 SEK
5 SRD1.77848 SEK
10 SRD3.55697 SEK
20 SRD7.11394 SEK
50 SRD17.78485 SEK
100 SRD35.56970 SEK
250 SRD88.92425 SEK
500 SRD177.84850 SEK
1000 SRD355.69700 SEK
2000 SRD711.39400 SEK
5000 SRD1,778.48500 SEK
10000 SRD3,556.97000 SEK