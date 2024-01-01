Chinese yuan rmb to Surinamese dollars today

Convert CNY to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
4,895.56 srd

1.000 CNY = 4.896 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.2091.4731.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5661.7241.9461.1321.368
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.843
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Surinamese Dollar
1 CNY4.89556 SRD
5 CNY24.47780 SRD
10 CNY48.95560 SRD
20 CNY97.91120 SRD
50 CNY244.77800 SRD
100 CNY489.55600 SRD
250 CNY1,223.89000 SRD
500 CNY2,447.78000 SRD
1000 CNY4,895.56000 SRD
2000 CNY9,791.12000 SRD
5000 CNY24,477.80000 SRD
10000 CNY48,955.60000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SRD0.20427 CNY
5 SRD1.02134 CNY
10 SRD2.04267 CNY
20 SRD4.08534 CNY
50 SRD10.21335 CNY
100 SRD20.42670 CNY
250 SRD51.06675 CNY
500 SRD102.13350 CNY
1000 SRD204.26700 CNY
2000 SRD408.53400 CNY
5000 SRD1,021.33500 CNY
10000 SRD2,042.67000 CNY