Indonesian rupiahs to Surinamese dollars today

Convert IDR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,238.36 srd

1.000 IDR = 0.002238 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6371.4721.660.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1321.7241.9441.13321.327
1 USD0.9170.783183.1111.351.5220.88716.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Surinamese Dollar
1 IDR0.00224 SRD
5 IDR0.01119 SRD
10 IDR0.02238 SRD
20 IDR0.04477 SRD
50 IDR0.11192 SRD
100 IDR0.22384 SRD
250 IDR0.55959 SRD
500 IDR1.11918 SRD
1000 IDR2.23836 SRD
2000 IDR4.47672 SRD
5000 IDR11.19180 SRD
10000 IDR22.38360 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SRD446.75600 IDR
5 SRD2,233.78000 IDR
10 SRD4,467.56000 IDR
20 SRD8,935.12000 IDR
50 SRD22,337.80000 IDR
100 SRD44,675.60000 IDR
250 SRD111,689.00000 IDR
500 SRD223,378.00000 IDR
1000 SRD446,756.00000 IDR
2000 SRD893,512.00000 IDR
5000 SRD2,233,780.00000 IDR
10000 SRD4,467,560.00000 IDR