Swedish krona to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Surinamese dollars is currently 2.811 today, reflecting a -0.576% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.310% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.849 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.799 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.539% decrease in value.