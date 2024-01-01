Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals today

Convert SEK to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
6,189.43 mzn

kr1.000 SEK = MT6.189 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MZN
1 SEK to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.28726.2872
Low6.02635.8898
Average6.15576.0675
Change2.72%1.03%
View full history

1 SEK to MZN stats

The performance of SEK to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2872 and a 30 day low of 6.0263. This means the 30 day average was 6.1557. The change for SEK to MZN was 2.72.

The performance of SEK to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2872 and a 90 day low of 5.8898. This means the 90 day average was 6.0675. The change for SEK to MZN was 1.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0771.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mozambican Metical
1 SEK6.18943 MZN
5 SEK30.94715 MZN
10 SEK61.89430 MZN
20 SEK123.78860 MZN
50 SEK309.47150 MZN
100 SEK618.94300 MZN
250 SEK1,547.35750 MZN
500 SEK3,094.71500 MZN
1000 SEK6,189.43000 MZN
2000 SEK12,378.86000 MZN
5000 SEK30,947.15000 MZN
10000 SEK61,894.30000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swedish Krona
1 MZN0.16157 SEK
5 MZN0.80783 SEK
10 MZN1.61566 SEK
20 MZN3.23132 SEK
50 MZN8.07830 SEK
100 MZN16.15660 SEK
250 MZN40.39150 SEK
500 MZN80.78300 SEK
1000 MZN161.56600 SEK
2000 MZN323.13200 SEK
5000 MZN807.83000 SEK
10000 MZN1,615.66000 SEK