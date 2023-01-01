5 Mozambican meticals to Swedish kronor

Convert MZN to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 mzn
0.81 sek

1.00000 MZN = 0.16259 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swedish Krona
1 MZN0.16259 SEK
5 MZN0.81294 SEK
10 MZN1.62588 SEK
20 MZN3.25176 SEK
50 MZN8.12940 SEK
100 MZN16.25880 SEK
250 MZN40.64700 SEK
500 MZN81.29400 SEK
1000 MZN162.58800 SEK
2000 MZN325.17600 SEK
5000 MZN812.94000 SEK
10000 MZN1625.88000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mozambican Metical
1 SEK6.15050 MZN
5 SEK30.75250 MZN
10 SEK61.50500 MZN
20 SEK123.01000 MZN
50 SEK307.52500 MZN
100 SEK615.05000 MZN
250 SEK1537.62500 MZN
500 SEK3075.25000 MZN
1000 SEK6150.50000 MZN
2000 SEK12301.00000 MZN
5000 SEK30752.50000 MZN
10000 SEK61505.00000 MZN