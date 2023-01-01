5 Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals

Convert SEK to MZN at the real exchange rate

5 sek
30.55 mzn

1.00000 SEK = 6.10971 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mozambican Metical
1 SEK6.10971 MZN
5 SEK30.54855 MZN
10 SEK61.09710 MZN
20 SEK122.19420 MZN
50 SEK305.48550 MZN
100 SEK610.97100 MZN
250 SEK1527.42750 MZN
500 SEK3054.85500 MZN
1000 SEK6109.71000 MZN
2000 SEK12219.42000 MZN
5000 SEK30548.55000 MZN
10000 SEK61097.10000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swedish Krona
1 MZN0.16367 SEK
5 MZN0.81837 SEK
10 MZN1.63674 SEK
20 MZN3.27348 SEK
50 MZN8.18370 SEK
100 MZN16.36740 SEK
250 MZN40.91850 SEK
500 MZN81.83700 SEK
1000 MZN163.67400 SEK
2000 MZN327.34800 SEK
5000 MZN818.37000 SEK
10000 MZN1636.74000 SEK