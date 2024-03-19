British pounds sterling to Mozambican meticals today

Convert GBP to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
81,341.20 mzn

1.000 GBP = 81.34 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0351.532151.5251.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2251.664164.651.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.209198.9230.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
1 GBP81.34120 MZN
5 GBP406.70600 MZN
10 GBP813.41200 MZN
20 GBP1,626.82400 MZN
50 GBP4,067.06000 MZN
100 GBP8,134.12000 MZN
250 GBP20,335.30000 MZN
500 GBP40,670.60000 MZN
1000 GBP81,341.20000 MZN
2000 GBP162,682.40000 MZN
5000 GBP406,706.00000 MZN
10000 GBP813,412.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / British Pound Sterling
1 MZN0.01229 GBP
5 MZN0.06147 GBP
10 MZN0.12294 GBP
20 MZN0.24588 GBP
50 MZN0.61470 GBP
100 MZN1.22939 GBP
250 MZN3.07348 GBP
500 MZN6.14695 GBP
1000 MZN12.29390 GBP
2000 MZN24.58780 GBP
5000 MZN61.46950 GBP
10000 MZN122.93900 GBP