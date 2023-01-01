5000 Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling

Convert MZN to GBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 mzn
61.64 gbp

1.00000 MZN = 0.01233 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / British Pound Sterling
1 MZN0.01233 GBP
5 MZN0.06164 GBP
10 MZN0.12327 GBP
20 MZN0.24654 GBP
50 MZN0.61636 GBP
100 MZN1.23272 GBP
250 MZN3.08180 GBP
500 MZN6.16360 GBP
1000 MZN12.32720 GBP
2000 MZN24.65440 GBP
5000 MZN61.63600 GBP
10000 MZN123.27200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
1 GBP81.12160 MZN
5 GBP405.60800 MZN
10 GBP811.21600 MZN
20 GBP1622.43200 MZN
50 GBP4056.08000 MZN
100 GBP8112.16000 MZN
250 GBP20280.40000 MZN
500 GBP40560.80000 MZN
1000 GBP81121.60000 MZN
2000 GBP162243.20000 MZN
5000 GBP405608.00000 MZN
10000 GBP811216.00000 MZN